Ind Vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood & TV Celebrate India's Win

Bollywood & TV Celebrate India's Win | Instagram

One of the most-awaited matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup took place on Sunday. It was India vs Pakistan, and the match took place at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. Well, India won the match by 61 runs, and everyone is celebrating the victory of Team India, including Bollywood and TV celebrities. Many TV and Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate the team and celebrate their win.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai! 🙌🇮🇳 #IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026 (sic)."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Smriti Irani posted on X, "That’s how CHAMPIONS play! 🇮🇳 Congratulations to Team India on yet another superb victory over Pakistan. Calm under pressure and dominant throughout. My best wishes to the team for continued success in the matches ahead. #INDvsPAK (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "Aath Ek! The most anticipated match of the tournament was ironically the most one sided one. #INDvsPAK #worldcup (sic)."

Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Ye mauka bhi..….gaya. Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kickass early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7 . My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak (sic)."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted, "This has to go down in history as the most boring #INDvsPAK match EVER. Too one-sided. #Pakistan is nowhere near this #India team. This is not the greatest rivalry ever. Their previous teams were much better & put up close fights and great games. This team wouldn’t beat most of our IPL teams. (sic)."

Actress Mahie Gill, who was in Columbo to watch the match, while talking to ANI stated that she is very happy for Team India, and they performed really well. Watch the video below...

#WATCH | Colombo, Sri Lanka: Indian Actress Mahie Gill says, "I am very happy for my team and for India... they performed really well..."#INDvsPAK #ICCMensT20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/fh2niGDrts — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal also congratulate Team India for their amazing victory.