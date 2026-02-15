IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo

Indian singer-songwriter Hanumankind is all set to make a splash ahead of the IND vs PAK match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The 'Big Dawgs' star will perform at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in front of a packed crowd. Hanumankind is set to perform the acclaimed title track from the movie Dhurandhar, which was banned in Pakistan.

Hanumankind, who had a breakout year in 2025, collaborated with Jasmine Sandlas and others for the Dhurandhar title track. He will perform the same rap in front of a crowd packed of Indian and Pakistan fans. Pakistan internal minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will be in attendance, with the opening ceremony performance song being the one banned in Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhurandhar depicts major historical events, including the 1999 Kandahar hijack, Mumbai's 26/11 attacks, and the Lyari gang wars. The portrayal of Lyari in the movie has reportedly upset Pakistani audiences, prompting them to announce a counter-film titled Mera Lyari to set an alternative narrative.

Indian films have been banned for release in Pakistan since 2019. However, Dhurandhar has yet managed to find its way to the audience, with reportedly received approximately two million pirated digital downloads in the country.

Star Sports, the tournament's official broadcaster, announced the performance on Friday, with the rapper expected to take the stage around 6:00 PM. The singer-songwriter will have a troupe of dancers accompanying him. Hanumankind's performance certainly adds much more intrigue to the IND vs PAK game.