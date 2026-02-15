 IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo

IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo

Indian singer-songwriter Hanumankind is all set to make a splash ahead of the IND vs PAK match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The 'Big Dawgs' star will perform at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in front of a packed crowd. Hanumankind is set to perform the acclaimed title track from the movie Dhurandhar, which was banned in Pakistan.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Indian singer-songwriter Hanumankind is all set to make a splash ahead of the IND vs PAK match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The 'Big Dawgs' star will perform at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in front of a packed crowd. Hanumankind is set to perform the acclaimed title track from the movie Dhurandhar, which was banned in Pakistan.

Hanumankind, who had a breakout year in 2025, collaborated with Jasmine Sandlas and others for the Dhurandhar title track. He will perform the same rap in front of a crowd packed of Indian and Pakistan fans. Pakistan internal minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will be in attendance, with the opening ceremony performance song being the one banned in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar depicts major historical events, including the 1999 Kandahar hijack, Mumbai's 26/11 attacks, and the Lyari gang wars. The portrayal of Lyari in the movie has reportedly upset Pakistani audiences, prompting them to announce a counter-film titled Mera Lyari to set an alternative narrative.

Indian films have been banned for release in Pakistan since 2019. However, Dhurandhar has yet managed to find its way to the audience, with reportedly received approximately two million pirated digital downloads in the country.

FPJ Shorts
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
Bharat AI: A Vision For Sustainable Growth And Public Welfare
Bharat AI: A Vision For Sustainable Growth And Public Welfare
Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch
Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In Pre-Match Performance In Colombo
Read Also
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Usman Tariq & Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match;...
article-image

Star Sports, the tournament's official broadcaster, announced the performance on Friday, with the rapper expected to take the stage around 6:00 PM. The singer-songwriter will have a troupe of dancers accompanying him. Hanumankind's performance certainly adds much more intrigue to the IND vs PAK game.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Banned In Pakistan, Hanumankind Set To Perform 'Dhurandhar' Title Track In...
Dominant Radha Yadav & Blazing Dinesh Vrinda Power India A To Eight-Wicket Win Over Pakistan A In...
Dominant Radha Yadav & Blazing Dinesh Vrinda Power India A To Eight-Wicket Win Over Pakistan A In...
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic...
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic...
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Skip Handshake With Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha At...
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Skip Handshake With Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha At...
Sanjay Raut Slams BJP Over India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Group Stage Match, Says '...Politicians...
Sanjay Raut Slams BJP Over India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Group Stage Match, Says '...Politicians...