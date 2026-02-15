PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Usman Tariq & Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match; Video

Image: anussaeed1/X

As anticipation builds for the high-stakes Group A encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the national team ahead of their marquee clash against India in Colombo. The India-Pakistan rivalry, one of cricket’s most intense, adds extra pressure and excitement to the tournament.

The Pakistani squad has been training rigorously in Colombo, fine-tuning strategies for both batting and bowling. With the match scheduled amid high public and media attention, team management is ensuring players are mentally and physically prepared for the showdown.

Fans across Pakistan and the cricketing world are eagerly awaiting the clash, which promises high drama, competitive spirit, and national pride. Naqvi’s visit underscores the importance the PCB places on this fixture, reinforcing support and confidence ahead of one of the tournament’s most-watched matches.

The India vs Pakistan Group A match is expected to be a spectacle, combining skill, strategy, and historic rivalry, with both teams aiming for a win.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: What Happens If Colombo Match Is Washed Out? Rules & Implications Explained

There is a big rain threat over the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and fans are wondering what happens if the match gets washed out. The blockbuster Group A encounter is scheduled to be played in Colombo, but weather forecasts suggest showers could interrupt or even prevent play.

According to the playing conditions set by the International Cricket Council, a minimum of five overs per side must be completed for a T20 match to produce a result. If rain does not allow at least five overs each, the game will be declared a “No Result.” In that case, both teams will share one point each.

There is no reserve day for this group-stage match. Reserve days are usually kept only for the semifinals and final. So if rain washes out the game completely, it will not be replayed on another day.

If the match ends with no result, both India and Pakistan will get one point each in the group table. That could still keep both teams in a strong position to qualify for the next stage, depending on their other results and net run rate.

If some overs are possible but rain interrupts the match, the result can be decided using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. But if conditions do not improve enough to complete the minimum overs, fans may unfortunately miss out on one of cricket’s biggest rivalries this tournament.