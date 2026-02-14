 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Register 3rd Consecutive Victory, Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets In Ahmedabad
South Africa entered the game unbeaten and defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets, riding on Captain Aiden Markram's fastest ever half-century by South African in T20 World Cup history.

Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
Ahmedabad, February 14: South Africa registered a crucial victory against New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday. South Africa entered the game unbeaten and defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets, riding on Captain Aiden Markram's fastest ever half-century by South African in T20 World Cup history.

New Zealand posted a competitive 175/7 in 20 overs, putting up a fighting score on a batting-friendly surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Black Caps showed resilience with the bat, but South African bowlers managed to control the scoring in key phases to keep the target within reach.

In response, South Africa produced a confident batting display, driven by captain Aiden Markram's commanding knock. Markram anchored the chase with a brilliant 86, guiding the innings and ensuring the required run rate remained under control. With wickets in hand, South Africa steadily moved closer to the target despite late pressure from the New Zealand attack.

With this victory, South Africa not only maintained their unbeaten run but have reached the top spot in the Group D points-table with six points in their kitty.

