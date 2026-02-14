 SA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot At Narendra Modi Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot At Narendra Modi Stadium

SA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot At Narendra Modi Stadium

Before the match, both teams have registered two wins from the two games they have played so far. The battle is now intensifying for the top spot in the Group D and qualify for the Super 8.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot At Narendra Modi Stadium | X

Ahmedabad, February 14: New Zealand and South Africa are set for a crucial clash in the Group D of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as both teams enter the contest unbeaten at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday. Before the match, both teams have registered two wins from the two games they have played so far. The battle is now intensifying for the top spot in the Group D and qualify for the Super 8.

However, South Africa has put New Zealand under pressure early in the Powerplay. South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to ball first against New Zealand. New Zealand lost early wickets in the game and managed to score 58 runs in the first six overs with the loss of 3 wickets.

New Zealand went off to a flying start, however, lost their three wickets early in the powerplay. The top three batters, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen are back in the pavilion as the Kiwis end powerplay at 58/3.

They lost another wicket just after the powerplay as New Zealand lost their in-form batter Glenn Phillips only after scoring 1 run in the 3 balls he faced. However, they are slowly making a strong comeback and have managed to score 92/4 in their 10 overs with Daryl Mitchel and Mark Chapman putting up a partnership after early setbacks.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Crushed To Death In Mulund As Metro Bridge Parapet Collapses; MMRDA Slaps ₹5 Crore Fine
Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Crushed To Death In Mulund As Metro Bridge Parapet Collapses; MMRDA Slaps ₹5 Crore Fine
Maha Shivratri 2026: Why Datura Leaves & Bel Patra Are Sacred In Lord Shiva's Worship
Maha Shivratri 2026: Why Datura Leaves & Bel Patra Are Sacred In Lord Shiva's Worship
Alibaug Viral Video: Opposition Alleges Farmland Snatching By Rahul Narwekar & Team In Mahtroli Village; Maha Assembly Speaker Issues Clarification
Alibaug Viral Video: Opposition Alleges Farmland Snatching By Rahul Narwekar & Team In Mahtroli Village; Maha Assembly Speaker Issues Clarification
Navi Mumbai News: Save Belapur Hills Group Appeals To PMO Over Alleged Illegal Encroachments And Environmental Destruction
Navi Mumbai News: Save Belapur Hills Group Appeals To PMO Over Alleged Illegal Encroachments And Environmental Destruction
Read Also
VIDEO: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz In TEARS After Double Super Over Against South Africa In ICC...
article-image

South Africa And New Zealand Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scary VIDEO: Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout At R Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC...
Scary VIDEO: Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout At R Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC...
SA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot...
SA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot...
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Jos Buttler Becomes First Wicket-Keeper Batter To Reach 4,000 T20I...
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Jos Buttler Becomes First Wicket-Keeper Batter To Reach 4,000 T20I...
Tom Banton's Unbeaten 63 Powers England To First-Ever T20 World Cup Win Over Scotland
Tom Banton's Unbeaten 63 Powers England To First-Ever T20 World Cup Win Over Scotland
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 14, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 14, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...