SA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot At Narendra Modi Stadium

South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot At Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad, February 14: New Zealand and South Africa are set for a crucial clash in the Group D of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as both teams enter the contest unbeaten at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday. Before the match, both teams have registered two wins from the two games they have played so far. The battle is now intensifying for the top spot in the Group D and qualify for the Super 8.

However, South Africa has put New Zealand under pressure early in the Powerplay. South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to ball first against New Zealand. New Zealand lost early wickets in the game and managed to score 58 runs in the first six overs with the loss of 3 wickets.

New Zealand went off to a flying start, however, lost their three wickets early in the powerplay. The top three batters, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen are back in the pavilion as the Kiwis end powerplay at 58/3.

They lost another wicket just after the powerplay as New Zealand lost their in-form batter Glenn Phillips only after scoring 1 run in the 3 balls he faced. However, they are slowly making a strong comeback and have managed to score 92/4 in their 10 overs with Daryl Mitchel and Mark Chapman putting up a partnership after early setbacks.

South Africa And New Zealand Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi