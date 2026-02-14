 Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 14, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 2000 Monthly Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 2000 Monthly Saturday Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, February 14, 2026. The top prize for the lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 2000 Monthly Saturday Lottery February 14, 2026, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.comwww.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 9,000

4th Prize: Rs 7,000

5th Prize: Rs 6,000

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 4,000

8th Prize: Rs 2,000

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

