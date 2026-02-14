Scary VIDEO: Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout At R Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Clash

Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout | X

Colombo, February 14: A shocking video has gone viral on social media which shows a massive snake being caught from inside the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The video is being widely shared a day before the high-intensity India vs Pakistan match will be held at the same venue. The viral video shows that the ground staff is rescuing the massive snake from the ground.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "A snake was spotted in Pakistan’s dugout during a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan Dugout

The internet user claims that the snake was found near the Pakistan's dugout where the Pakistani cricketers will be seated during the clash against India on Sunday (February 15). The video is going viral on social media, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The exact time and date of the incident is not known yet.

Massive Snake Caught

The viral video shows that the ground is holding a massive green-coloured snake by its tail and trying to out it inside a plastic bag to move it out of the stadium where thousands of fans are also expected to visit to support their teams in the most-anticipated match of the tournament.

Alert Ground Staff

The ground staff picks up the snake and manages to put it inside the plastic garbage bag after which he quickly closes the bag from the top using string and rescue the snake. The alertness and quick action from the ground staff averted a major mishap which could have occurred on the match-day.