SportVot x FPJ: Thrilling Clashes Mark Action-Packed Day At Handball Pro League 2025–26 In Nagpur

The Handball Pro League 2025–26, being held in Nagpur from 10th to 14th February 2026, witnessed an intense and action-packed day as top teams battled fiercely to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

The matches showcased exceptional athleticism, tactical gameplay, and thrilling finishes, keeping fans engaged throughout the day. Several closely contested encounters highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, proving that every team is determined to make a strong impact in this prestigious handball competition.

Dramatic wins and strong performances

The opening match delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the day, as Bhilai Battalion edged past Nagpur Tigers with a narrow 35–34 victory, demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure.

In another key fixture, Wardha Momentums Warriors showcased their strength and consistency by defeating Mumbai Mercenaries 35–29, displaying excellent coordination in both attack and defence.

Continuing their impressive form, Wardha Momentums Warriors secured yet another important win later in the day, overcoming Nagpur Tigers 33–30, further establishing themselves as one of the strongest contenders in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chandrapur Think Tank delivered a dominant performance, defeating Mumbai Esha's Marvels 27–23, and continued their winning momentum with a convincing 26–17 victory over Nagpur Ajit Nectars.

In the final match of the day, Bhopal Blasters emerged victorious against Mumbai Mercenaries with a strong 37–32 win, showcasing their attacking depth and defensive discipline.

Overall, the day featured thrilling contests, standout performances, and impressive team efforts, setting the stage for more exciting encounters as the Handball Pro League 2025–26 progresses toward its decisive stages.

