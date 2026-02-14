 SportVot x FPJ: Thrilling Clashes Mark Action-Packed Day At Handball Pro League 2025–26 In Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportVot x FPJ: Thrilling Clashes Mark Action-Packed Day At Handball Pro League 2025–26 In Nagpur

SportVot x FPJ: Thrilling Clashes Mark Action-Packed Day At Handball Pro League 2025–26 In Nagpur

The Handball Pro League in Nagpur delivered a thrilling day of close contests as teams recorded dramatic wins to boost league standings. Narrow finishes, dominant performances and high-energy clashes kept fans engaged as the tournament heads toward decisive stages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
High-intensity handball matches light up Nagpur as teams battle fiercely in the Pro League | File Photo

The Handball Pro League 2025–26, being held in Nagpur from 10th to 14th February 2026, witnessed an intense and action-packed day as top teams battled fiercely to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

The matches showcased exceptional athleticism, tactical gameplay, and thrilling finishes, keeping fans engaged throughout the day. Several closely contested encounters highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, proving that every team is determined to make a strong impact in this prestigious handball competition.

Dramatic wins and strong performances

The opening match delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the day, as Bhilai Battalion edged past Nagpur Tigers with a narrow 35–34 victory, demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure.

FPJ Shorts
SportVot x FPJ: Thrilling Clashes Mark Action-Packed Day At Handball Pro League 2025–26 In Nagpur
SportVot x FPJ: Thrilling Clashes Mark Action-Packed Day At Handball Pro League 2025–26 In Nagpur
Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar's First Act: Declares War On Water Scarcity, Takes On 'Tanker Mafia'
Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar's First Act: Declares War On Water Scarcity, Takes On 'Tanker Mafia'
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Environmental Awareness Drive In City Schools Under ‘Majhi Vasundhara 6.0’
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Environmental Awareness Drive In City Schools Under ‘Majhi Vasundhara 6.0’
RBI Tightens Broker Funding Norms, 100% Collateral Mandatory From April 2026; No Bank Support For Proprietary Trading
RBI Tightens Broker Funding Norms, 100% Collateral Mandatory From April 2026; No Bank Support For Proprietary Trading

In another key fixture, Wardha Momentums Warriors showcased their strength and consistency by defeating Mumbai Mercenaries 35–29, displaying excellent coordination in both attack and defence.

Continuing their impressive form, Wardha Momentums Warriors secured yet another important win later in the day, overcoming Nagpur Tigers 33–30, further establishing themselves as one of the strongest contenders in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chandrapur Think Tank delivered a dominant performance, defeating Mumbai Esha's Marvels 27–23, and continued their winning momentum with a convincing 26–17 victory over Nagpur Ajit Nectars.

In the final match of the day, Bhopal Blasters emerged victorious against Mumbai Mercenaries with a strong 37–32 win, showcasing their attacking depth and defensive discipline.

Also Watch:

Read Also
SportVot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant Wins By Mumbai City FC And Mumbay FC
article-image

Overall, the day featured thrilling contests, standout performances, and impressive team efforts, setting the stage for more exciting encounters as the Handball Pro League 2025–26 progresses toward its decisive stages.

Live on SportVot
https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_6989b3ce24aa9a0001612366

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scary VIDEO: Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout At R Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC...
Scary VIDEO: Massive Snake Found Near Pakistan Dugout At R Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC...
SA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot...
SA Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Put New Zealand Under Pressure In Battle For 'Group D' Top Spot...
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Jos Buttler Becomes First Wicket-Keeper Batter To Reach 4,000 T20I...
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Jos Buttler Becomes First Wicket-Keeper Batter To Reach 4,000 T20I...
Tom Banton's Unbeaten 63 Powers England To First-Ever T20 World Cup Win Over Scotland
Tom Banton's Unbeaten 63 Powers England To First-Ever T20 World Cup Win Over Scotland
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 14, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 14, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...