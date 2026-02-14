ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Jos Buttler Becomes First Wicket-Keeper Batter To Reach 4,000 T20I Runs In Record Time

England star Jos Buttler creates T20I history during a World Cup match in Kolkata | IANS

Kolkata, Feb 14: England’s Jos Buttler on Saturday made history by becoming the first wicket-keeper batter and fastest player in the world to score 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals based on balls faced. He reached this milestone in just 2,670 deliveries, breaking the previous record set by Rohit Sharma.

Milestone achieved in World Cup clash

He reached 4,000 runs during the Group C match against Scotland in the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2026 on Saturday in Kolkata. Buttler needed three runs for 4,000.

He achieved this on the fourth ball of the second over (chasing 153 runs). This was also Buttler's 150th T20I for England, making him the only English cricketer — one of five players globally — to have played 150 or more T20Is.

However, he departed early, scoring just three from four deliveries, chipping it to McMullen off Currie in the second over of the chase.

Fourth player to cross 4,000-run mark

Buttler is only the fourth player to score 4,000 runs in T20Is and the first Englishman to achieve the feat. Before Buttler, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Babar Azam were the other players to reach this milestone. Kohli was the first person to have 4,000 runs, achieving this on November 10, 2022, during the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 versus England at the Adelaide Oval.

Buttler made his T20I debut against India in 2011. He has scored over 4,000 runs, with an average of more than 35 and a strike rate of 148. His record includes 28 half-centuries and one century, with a highest score of 101. One remarkable fact among his records is that he is the only wicketkeeper in T20I cricket history to reach the 4,000-run mark.

England’s leading T20I run-scorer

Buttler, a former captain of England, is the top run-scorer in T20Is for England. He is far ahead of Eoin Morgan, the former captain, who has 2,458 runs from 115 games.

He is one of their best players in the shortest format of the international game and is also a much-appreciated player in the T20 franchises around the globe.

