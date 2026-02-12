 122 Metres Of Magic! Jos Buttler Breaks Guinness World Record For Highest Cricket Catch; Video Goes Viral
England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler set a new Guinness World Record for the highest-ever cricket catch, catching a ball dropped from a drone 122 metres above the ground. The feat, shared by Kevin Pietersen on social media, showcased Buttler’s remarkable focus and timing, leaving fans, former players, and commentators amazed during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Image: kptheswitch/X

England’s dynamic wicketkeeper–batter Jos Buttler has stunned the cricketing world with a spectacular feat off the field by setting a new Guinness World Record for the highest catch ever taken. The achievement, which has gone viral on social media, was highlighted by former England great Kevin Pietersen, who shared footage of the historic moment amid the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Buttler’s record comes from an extraordinary challenge where a cricket ball was dropped from a drone hovering approximately 122 metres above the ground, significantly higher than any previous recorded efforts. As the ball descended, Buttler tracked it closely with impeccable focus and timing, ultimately completing the catch with precision and poise. The breathtaking moment left fans, former players and commentators in awe.

If ratified by official adjudicators, Buttler’s catch will surpass the previous record of 119.86 metres, set in 2021 by Australian wicketkeeper Thimothy Shanon Jebaseelan, who held the benchmark for the highest cricket ball catch until now.

The video of the catch has since circulated widely, celebrated by cricket enthusiasts around the world. Pietersen himself confirmed the record via social media, underscoring the remarkable skill and athleticism Buttler displayed in pulling off a feat never previously achieved in the sport.

