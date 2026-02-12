IND vs PAK T20 WC: Babar Azam Brutally Trolled On Live TV As Former Pakistani Players Make Bizarre Bets Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash; Video

Image: X

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has found himself at the centre of sharp criticism and unexpected ridicule during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Once hailed as one of the finest batters in modern cricket, Babar’s recent performances have triggered debate among former players and fans alike. The scrutiny intensified ahead of Pakistan’s high-voltage clash with India, with several ex-Pakistan cricketers openly questioning his impact in the shortest format of the game.

Babar’s outings in the tournament have not entirely silenced his critics. In Pakistan’s opening game against the Netherlands, he managed just 15 runs off 18 balls, an innings widely viewed as lacking the urgency required in T20 cricket. Although he followed it up with a more fluent 46 off 32 deliveries against the USA, doubts persist over his ability to deliver a truly dominant, match-winning performance under pressure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The criticism took a dramatic turn during a Pakistani television sports show, where former internationals Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Amir and Rashid Latif engaged in what began as banter but quickly turned into pointed mockery. Shehzad joked that he would host dinner for everyone on the show and the team’s support staff if Babar led Pakistan to victory against India. Amir, in a tongue-in-cheek remark, claimed he would consider coming out of retirement if Babar scored 50 or more at a strike rate exceeding 150. Latif added to the humour by quipping that Babar “doesn’t even bat that long anyway,” drawing laughter in the studio.

Beyond the jokes lies a broader and more serious debate about Babar’s role in Pakistan’s T20 setup. While his classical technique and consistency have made him a pillar in Tests and ODIs, critics argue that his approach may not always align with the aggressive demands of modern T20 cricket. Questions have been raised about his strike rate and ability to accelerate during crucial phases of the innings, especially when compared to the power-hitting standards now common in international T20 competitions.