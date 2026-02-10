'Aapne ICC Ko Ghutno Pe Tek Diya': Multan Sultans Owner Laughs After Reporter Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi On Boycott Drama

'Aapne ICC Ko Ghutno Tek Diya': Multan Sultans Owner Laughs After Reporter Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi On Boycott Drama | X

Islamabad, February 10: A video has gone viral on social media in which Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi is being trolled over the India match boycott drama during a press conference. The incident occurred when a Pakistani reported was praising Mohsin Naqvi for handling the boycott situation and getting the ICC to bow down on its knees and a man sitting beside Naqvi laughed sarcastically. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

The incident occurred after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 auction of the controversial Multan Sultans team. The man who is seen laughing in the video has been identified as Ahsan Tahir who is the Group CEO of Walee Group which bought the team for a record Rs 73.5 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The reporter was trying to ask a question regarding the drama which unfolded in the entire episode of the Indian vs Pakistan match boycott in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He was praising Mohsin Naqvi and as soon as he said, "Aapne ICC ko ghutno pe tek diya" Ahsan turned his face to the other direction while laughing sarcastically.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video is going viral on social media and the internet users are trolling the PCB Chairman. One of the users said, "He knew he was joking". Another user said, "Even his body language was proof of their achievements."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user also said, "Joker Hai yah Pakistani isko bhi defend kar lenge bolkar ki dusre deshon ke liye humne yah Kiya Hai." Another user said, "Probably journalist have meant , u went in your knees begging in front of ICC !!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mohsin Naqvi is being trolled in India and slammed in Pakistan for u-turn over the decision of boycotting the game against India and then saying that they will play the game after dialogue with ICC in the presence of Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan also claimed that the decision was reversed after Pakistan Prime Minister had a conversation with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. PCB Chief claimed that the Sri Lankan President also urged Shehbaz Sharif end the boycott and play the game against India on February 15.