 Who Is Shubham Ranjane? Former Mumbai Cricketer Smashes Half-Century In PAK Vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match
Shubham Ranjane battled through injury in a fine batting performance in the PAK vs USA clash in Colombo. Chasing a daunting 191, Ranjane smashed his maiden T20I fifty in his team's loss in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The all-rounder is a former Mumbai cricketer, having played in the Ranji Trophy with current India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Ranjane came into bat with USA at 69/3 into the 11th over. With the required run-rate well over 12, the USA batter showcased his hitting prowess in Colombo. The 31-year-old built a strong partnership with Milind Kumar to keep USA in the contest.

Ranjane hit 3 fours and 3 sixes in his assault, including two massive sixes off Shaheen Afridi. It was his maiden half-century in T20Is coming in just his second match for the USA.

In the first game, Ranjane scored a quick-fire 37 off just 22 balls at the Wankhede Stadium, hitting two fours and three sixes.

article-image

Shubham Ranjane hails from Mumbai and played domestic cricket for the state before shifting to the USA. Ranjane's grandfather Vasant played for India, while Subhash played for Maharashtra.

He made his Mumbai debut in the 2016–17 season, where he played with top India stars including Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube among others.

Ranjane moved to the USA in 2022 to play in Major League Cricket. He played for the Texas Super Kings, owned by IPL team Chennai Super Kings. Ranjane has since played for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 as well.

