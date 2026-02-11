 IND Vs NAM: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Due To T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium- Check Details & Nearest Metro Station
India are all set to face off against Namibia in the second match of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. With the match set to kick off in the evening, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended its services late into the night to ensure a smooth travel experience for the fans watching at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, February 12.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) | File Image

Delhi Metro have made special arrangements for the upcoming India vs Namibia clash at the ICC T20 World Cp 2026 on Thursday. With the two teams set to clash at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, DMRC have announced a major relief to smoothen the travel experience. Delhi Metro have extended their timings to ensure safe passage for all the fans attending the match on Thursday, February 12.

In a statement, the DMRC said: “Special arrangements by Delhi Metro for ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Delhi Metro is extending train services late into the night to facilitate the spectators attending the T20 cricket match on 12th February 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.”

The India vs Namibia match will kick off at 7 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. The match is expected to end after 11 PM should both team bat their 20 overs.

The nearest metro station to the Arun Jaitley Stadium would be the Delhi Gate metro station. It nearest to Gates 4 and 5. For Gates 2 and 3, the ITO Metro Station is the closest. Both metro stations are on the Violet Line. The Violet Line runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh. The last metro to leave from Kashmere Gate has been revised to 12:25 AM, way past the usual 11 PM cut off.

