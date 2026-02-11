 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Wins For ICL Mumbai And India On Track
The Mumbai Premier League produced exciting encounters as ICL Mumbai defeated Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC 2–1 in a tight contest, while India On Track thrashed Sellebrity FC 5–1 in dominant fashion, with matches streamed live on SportVot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:57 AM IST
article-image
High-intensity clashes in the Mumbai Premier League see ICL Mumbai edge a close contest while India On Track dominate in a goal fest | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to provide thrilling football action across Mumbai as the tournament progresses from December 1 onwards. With teams competing fiercely for league points, the championship has been witnessing exciting encounters, strong attacking displays, and closely fought contests.

ICL Mumbai edge past Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC

ICL Mumbai edged past Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC with a hard-fought 2–1 victory in an entertaining contest. Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC enjoyed 55 per cent possession and created 13 shots, six of which were on target, while ICL Mumbai remained equally dangerous with 12 shots and seven on target from 45 per cent possession.

The match was competitive but disciplined, with a total of eight fouls committed and no yellow or red cards shown. Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC dominated set pieces, earning 11 corners compared to two by ICL Mumbai, but ICL Mumbai’s clinical finishing proved decisive.

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Wins For ICL Mumbai And India On Track
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Wins For ICL Mumbai And India On Track
Mumbai Police Bust Interstate Racket Printing Fake Postal Stamps, Seize Counterfeits Worth ₹27.84 Lakh
Mumbai Police Bust Interstate Racket Printing Fake Postal Stamps, Seize Counterfeits Worth ₹27.84 Lakh
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth Smuggled Gold; 2 Arrested
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Clandestine Gold Melting Unit In Zaveri Bazar, Seizes ₹9.22 Crore Worth Smuggled Gold; 2 Arrested
Torrent Power Q3 Profit Jumps 40% YoY To ₹855 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹6,636 Crore
Torrent Power Q3 Profit Jumps 40% YoY To ₹855 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹6,636 Crore

India On Track register emphatic win

India On Track delivered a sensational performance to overpower Sellebrity FC 5–1 in a one-sided encounter. Despite having just 27 per cent possession, India On Track were ruthless in front of goal, firing 22 shots with 10 on target.

Sportvot x FPJ: DK Flag Foundation And Mumbay FC Clinch Narrow Wins In Mumbai Premier League...
article-image

Sellebrity FC, who enjoyed 73 per cent possession, struggled to create meaningful chances, managing only two shots on target. The match saw disciplined play with minimal fouls and only one yellow card shown to Sellebrity FC. India On Track also dominated corners with six compared to one by Sellebrity FC, sealing a comprehensive and impressive victory.

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69748c0624aa9a00016e8ec1

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

