 Sportvot x FPJ: DK Flag Foundation And Mumbay FC Clinch Narrow Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: DK Flag Foundation And Mumbay FC Clinch Narrow Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

Sportvot x FPJ: DK Flag Foundation And Mumbay FC Clinch Narrow Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

Two tight contests in the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 saw DK Flag Foundation edge Mumbai City FC 1–0 with disciplined defending, while Mumbay FC defeated CFCI 2–1 through better possession and clinical finishing. Both matches delivered high-intensity football and strong tactical displays.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Intense on-field action marks closely fought Mumbai Premier League encounters as teams battle for crucial points | File Photo

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, currently underway in Mumbai since December 1, 2025, witnessed two closely contested football matches that kept fans engaged with high-intensity action and disciplined performances from all sides.

DK Flag Foundation edge past Mumbai City FC

In the first match of the day, DK Flag Foundation secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Mumbai City FC. Despite Mumbai City FC registering more shots and shots on target, DK Flag Foundation made their chances count and defended resolutely.

The match saw minimal fouls and a disciplined display from both teams, with DK Flag Foundation edging ahead through clinical finishing and maintaining their lead until the final whistle.

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant 4–0 Wins For MYJ-GMSC And ICL Mumbai
Mumbay FC clinch close win against CFCI

The second match saw Mumbay FC defeat CFCI by 2–1 in an entertaining encounter. Mumbay FC enjoyed greater ball possession and made better use of their attacking opportunities, scoring twice to take control of the match. CFCI fought back with a goal of their own and showed intent in attack, but Mumbay FC’s composure and effective play in crucial moments helped them secure all three points.

Live on SportVot
https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69748c0624aa9a00016e8ec1

