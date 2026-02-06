Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant 4–0 Wins For MYJ-GMSC And ICL Mumbai

MYJ-GMSC and ICL Mumbai celebrate emphatic victories as high-intensity action continues in the Mumbai Premier League | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 06: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to showcase exciting football action across Mumbai as the tournament progresses from December 1 onwards. With competitive teams battling for vital points, the league has been witnessing dominant performances and high-quality matches throughout the season.

MYJ-GMSC overpower Mumbai Ultras FC

MYJ-GMSC delivered a commanding performance to thrash Mumbai Ultras FC 4–0 in a one-sided encounter. Dominating possession with 65%, MYJ-GMSC controlled the tempo of the game and created numerous scoring opportunities, registering 13 shots with eight on target. Mumbai Ultras FC struggled to break through, managing just three shots and only one on target despite having 35% possession.

The match remained disciplined with minimal fouls and no cards shown. MYJ-GMSC also earned a significant advantage in set pieces, winning 12 corners compared to none by Mumbai Ultras FC.

ICL Mumbai cruise past Iron Born FC

ICL Mumbai matched the dominant theme of the day with an emphatic 4–0 victory over Iron Born FC. Enjoying 60% possession, ICL Mumbai were relentless in attack, firing 15 shots and hitting the target nine times. Iron Born FC were limited to just two shots, both on target, but failed to find the net.

The game was played in a sporting spirit with hardly any fouls and no disciplinary action required. ICL Mumbai also dominated corners, earning six compared to one by Iron Born FC, as they sealed a comprehensive win.

Live on SportVot

