 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across February
The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 season continues with a packed February fixture list featuring intense clashes between top city clubs. With league standings at stake and every match streamed live, the race for qualification is set to grow fiercer in the coming days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 fixtures heat up with high-stakes matches across February | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 04: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 football season continues to deliver exciting action across the city. The tournament, which began on December 1, 2025, is providing a competitive platform for several top football clubs from Mumbai to showcase their talent and consistency. The upcoming fixtures under Fixture No. 5 promise intense clashes as teams aim to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

Matches scheduled on February 3 and 5

On February 3, 2026, two matches are scheduled, with Kenkre FC set to face Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC at 1.00 pm in Group B, followed by Sellebrity FC taking on Waves FC at 3.00 pm in Group A.

The action will continue on February 5, 2026, with DK Flag Foundation competing against Bombay Gymkhana FC at 1.00 pm, while Kalina Rangers-CFF will battle Mumbai City FC at 3.00 pm.

Double-header on February 6

On February 6, 2026, Mumbai Ultras FC will clash with MYJ-GMSC, and Iron Born FC will take on ICL Mumbai in another exciting double-header.

Fixtures lined up till February 13

Further fixtures are lined up for February 9, 2026, where Mumbai City FC will face DK Flag Foundation, while CFCI will compete against Mumbay FC.

On February 10, 2026, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC will meet ICL Mumbai, followed by India On Track taking on Sellebrity FC.

The league matches will continue on February 12, 2026, with Kenkre FC facing PIFA Sports Colaba FC. The fixture series will conclude on February 13, 2026, with Mumbai City FC playing against Sellebrity FC, while Mumbay FC will compete against MYJ-GMSC. These matches are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the tournament standings and intensifying the race for qualification.

Live streaming details

All matches of the league will be streamed live on the SportVot app, allowing fans to catch the action from anywhere.

Live on SportVot
https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69748c0624aa9a00016e8ec1

