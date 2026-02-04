Aaron George Hits Brilliant Hundred In India U-19's Historic Run Chase To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final | X

Harare, February 4: In a historic run chase, India Under-19 cricket team managed to chase down 310 against Afghanistan Under-19 to reach ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final. The historic run chase was only possible after Aaron George's superb century against Afghanistan U-19 at Harare Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

India Under-19 Cricket team will now face England in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final. The India vs England Under-19 final will be held on February 6 at the same venue.

Chasing a massive target of 311 runs, India reached the target in the 42nd over and qualified for the final. Aaron George played a calm and steady innings and managed to score 115 off 105 balls to anchor the innings, helping India to achieve the milestone target. He controlled the chase until he was on the crease from one end.

India got to an explosive start from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who scored 68 runs off just 33 balls setting the tone for the massive run chase. His innings included 9 fours and 4 sixes and his strike rate was an impressive 206.06. He was dismissed giving India an early momentum.

Captain Ayush Mhatre also played a key role with his 62 runs from 59 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. He helped keep the run rate high and built strong partnerships in the middle overs.

Afghanistan bowlers found it difficult to stop the Indian batters. Abdul Aziz bowled 10 overs, giving 70 runs while Wahidullah Zadran conceded 66 runs in 7 overs.

India have achieved one of the biggest run chases in Under-19 World Cup history. Afghanistan had earlier scored 310/4 in 50 overs, the first 300-plus total ever against India in the tournament.