 India Beat South Africa By 30 Runs In ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai After 450 Runs Scored
Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav | X | BCCI

Navi Mumbai, February 4: Indian Cricket Team defeated South Africa cricket team by 30 runs in a ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The contest was a high-scoring one as both teams made 450 runs combined in their 20 overs.

Indian Batting

Batting first, India posted a strong total of 240/5 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 53 runs off 20 balls, giving India a quick start. Tilak Varma added 45 off 19 balls after returning from injury while Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 35 off 23 balls. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quick 30 off 10 balls to push the total to 240 runs.

South Africa Fell Short

In reply, South Africa scored 210/7 in 20 overs but fell short of the target. Tristan Stubbs was the top scorer with 45 not out off 21 balls while Ryan Rickelton made 44 off 21 balls. South Africa Captain Aiden Markram scored 38 off 20 balls and Jason Smith added 35 off 23 balls.

Indian Bowlers

Indian bowlers shared the wickets. Abhishek Sharma picked up 2 wickets for 32 runs while Axar Patel finished with 1 wicket for 2 runs. Varun Chakravarthy claimed 12/1 and Arshdeep Singh returned figures of 29/1.

Warm-Up Game

The warm-up win gave India valuable match practice ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign while South Africa will look to fine-tune their plans before the tournament begins.

ICC T20 World Cup Openers

India is set to face USA in their tournament opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. South Africa will face Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to begin their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

