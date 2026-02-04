 Ishandaar! Ishan Kishan Blasts Fifty Off Just 20 Balls In ICC T20 WC26 Warm-up Match Against South Africa - VIDEO
HomeSportsIshandaar! Ishan Kishan Blasts Fifty Off Just 20 Balls In ICC T20 WC26 Warm-up Match Against South Africa - VIDEO

Ishan Kishan got retired out immediately after completing his half-century after which Tilak Varma stepped on the pitch. Tilak Varma is making a comeback after a surgery due to an injury.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Ishan Kishan Blasts Fifty Off Just 20 Balls In ICC T20 WC26 Warm-up Match Against South Africa | X

Navi Mumbai, February 4: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan brought up his blistering half-century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Ishan Kishan smashed his fifty in just 20 balls, helping India to reach 80 runs in the sixth over.

Ishan Kishan got retired out immediately after completing his half-century after which Tilak Varma stepped on the pitch. Tilak Varma is making a comeback after a surgery due to an injury. All eyes will be on the Mumbai Indians batter as he can make a huge difference while batting in the middle-overs for the team.

Ishan Kishan smashed 7 sixes and 2 fours in his 20-balls innings. His explosive batting over-shadowed the batting of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma who has a history of playing explosive innings.

Ishan Kishan's form seems to be an alarming signal for Sanju Samson who has not been able to find his form lately. Sanju Samson might not be able to find his spot in the playing eleven in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson had a very disappointing outing during the five-match series against New Zealand. Sanju Samson managed to score only 46 runs in the five matches he played against New Zealand in which his highest score was only 24 runs at a very poor average of 9.20.

Tilak Varma's return to the squad will finish the chances of Sanju Samson making a comeback to the playing eleven. Sanju Samson also did not get to keep the wickets in the final game in Thiruvananthapuram which is his hometown. Ishan Kishan replaced him to perform wicket-keeping duties in front of Sanju's home crowd.

