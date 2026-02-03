'Aur Konse 2 Matches?': Ishan Kishan's Cheeky Remark On Rohit Sharma Sparks Social Media Buzz; Video Goes Viral

Image: Ishan Kishan/Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan recently grabbed headlines by cheekily addressing past selection decisions involving Rohit Sharma. The left-hander reacted humorously to an old viral video featuring him, Rohit, and fellow batter Shubman Gill, sparking renewed discussion around his exclusion from the national team after a major performance.

In the original clip, resurfaced during an appearance on 2 Sloggers, Rohit reminded Kishan that he did not feature in three matches despite smashing a double century in ODIs in December 2022. Kishan’s witty comeback was telling: “Aur konse 2 matches? 2 saal” (“Which two matches? It’s two years”), underlining how long he felt sidelined despite his record-breaking innings.

The double hundred, 210 runs off 113 balls against Bangladesh, was one of the highlights of Kishan’s career, yet he was overlooked as an opener in the following ODI series, with Gill preferred instead. Kishan’s remark revived debates on selection consistency and the communication between senior leadership and players.

Kishan has since returned to the India setup, featuring in white-ball cricket once more, but the light-hearted jab served as a reminder of the ups and downs of his international journey and the fine margins that define player careers at the highest level.

Ishan Kishan Dragged Away By Bishnoi, Arshdeep & Abhishek As Team India's Banter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20; Video

Team India’s camp looked relaxed and full of fun ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand as a light-hearted moment involving Ishan Kishan went viral at the airport. What began as a calm, friendly chat soon turned into classic dressing-room banter, giving fans a glimpse of the squad’s cheerful mood off the field.

Ishan Kishan was seen chilling with Hardik Pandya, the two sharing laughs while waiting at the airport. The moment reflected the easy camaraderie between the senior all-rounder and the wicketkeeper-batter, who has been a regular presence in India’s white-ball setup.

However, the calm didn’t last long. Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma soon entered the frame and decided to have some fun at Kishan’s expense. In a playful twist, the trio jokingly dragged Ishan away from Hardik, much to everyone’s amusement. Kishan offered mock resistance, laughing as his teammates pulled him along, turning the airport lounge into an impromptu comedy act.

The clip quickly caught fans’ attention on social media, with many enjoying the team’s relaxed vibe ahead of an important match. Such moments highlight the strong bond within the Indian squad and how players balance competitive intensity with light-hearted fun.

As India prepare to face New Zealand in the crucial fourth T20I, scenes like these suggest the team is in a positive headspace, united, confident, and enjoying each other’s company both on and off the field.