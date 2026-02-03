 'Can't Wait For The Second Part': Aakash Chopra Lauds Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Movie, Expresses Excitement For Sequel
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra praised the Bollywood film Dhurandhar on X, calling it a rare movie worth watching twice. He shared that he enjoyed it even more on a second viewing and congratulated the team. Chopra’s remarks have added to the growing buzz around the film, with fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: Aakash Chopra/X/YouTube

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his admiration for the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, calling it a rare cinematic experience worth watching more than once. Chopra wrote, “Few movies impress you equally while watching it for the second time. In fact, watching a movie twice is a rare luxury in the world we inhabit now… Watching Dhurandhar, once again. And enjoying it even more. Well done, team Dhurandhar, can’t wait for the second part.”

Chopra’s post highlights the growing buzz around Dhurandhar, which has already captured audience attention with its engaging storyline and strong performances. His praise comes as fans eagerly await the next chapter in the franchise.

Adding to the excitement, the first teaser of Dhurandhar 2 is set to be unveiled today, February 3, promising a glimpse into the sequel and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. With the anticipation building, both critics and audiences are looking forward to seeing how the story continues in the upcoming installment.

'Can't Qualify As Electrifying': Aakash Chopra Takes Dig At Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif For Praising PAK Team's T20 Win Over Australia

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Team Pakistan following their 22-run victory over Australia in the first T20I of the series.

Sharif wrote: "Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I. I also appreciate Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation."

Sharif’s post drew reactions from cricket fans and experts, including former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who responded with a tongue-in-cheek critique: "With due respect…it’s a bilateral T20I against Australia’s B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170-run game can’t possibly qualify as ‘electrifying’."

The match itself saw Pakistan post a competitive total, defending 168 runs and ultimately securing a 22-run victory over the visiting side. While the win gave Pakistan an early lead in the series, Chopra’s response highlighted the context of the Australian lineup, which was missing several first-choice players.

The second T20I is scheduled to continue the series, giving both teams a chance to fine-tune strategies and settle the score ahead of the remaining matches.

