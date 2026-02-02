 'Hypocrisy Ki...': Aakash Chopra Slams Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Hypocrisy Ki...': Aakash Chopra Slams Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup 2026

'Hypocrisy Ki...': Aakash Chopra Slams Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan government's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK game has drawn sharp reactions. Pakistan announced that they would participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 but not play the game against India in Colombo on February 15. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has slammed the decision, pointing out that it came on the day the two teams faced off in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed the Pakistan government for their decision to boycott the IND vs PAK game in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan government announced that they had given a conditional approval to the team travelling to the tournament.

Reacting to the news, Aakash Chopra called out the hypocrisy of Pakistan's stance.

"Pakistan deciding not to play against India in an ICC event ON the day Pakistan played against India in an ICC event. HYPOCRISY ki spelling sahi hai?" he posted on X.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif before a decision was made on Sunday. Pakistan's decision comes after the ICC kicked out Bangladesh from the tournament for their reluctance to travel to India for matches.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026," the government said in a post on X.

"...however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the statement added.

article-image

Pakistan announced the decision late on Sunday during the IND vs PAK clash in the U19 World Cup 2026 clash in Zimbabwe. India secured a comfortable victory and knocked Pakistan out of the competition.

The ICC has vehemently threatened the PCB of consequences should the team continue with their stance of a boycott.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the ICC said in a statement.

