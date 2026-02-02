 'Humara Decision Nahi Hai...': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK Boycott After Govt Decision On ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has broken his silence on the team's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan government on Sunday announced that while the team will travel for the World Cup, they will boycott the IND vs PAK game on February 15. Agha later in a press conference said they are only following PCB and government directives.

Agha revealed that the team were only following instructions with regards to the T20 World Cup 2026 and it was not their decision.

“We are going to the World Cup. Humara decision nahi hai, hum kuch nahi kar sakte. (The decision not to play against India isn't ours, so we cannot do anything about it.) Whatever our government, the PCB chief tells us to do, we will do that only,” Salman Agha said in his press conference.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan government announced that they had given a conditional approval to the team travelling to the tournament. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif before a decision was made on Sunday. Pakistan's decision comes after the ICC kicked out Bangladesh from the tournament for their reluctance to travel to India for matches.

While Pakistan considered a full boycott of the tournament, they instead settled on not appearing for the IND vs PAK game in Colombo. The clash between the arch-rivals is a huge money churner for the world body, which is currently led by chairman Jay Shah.

