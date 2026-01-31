 Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts With Kind Gesture, Hands Over Trophy To Ishan Kishan & Rinku Singh After IND Vs NZ Series Victory | Video
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won over fans once again with an incredibly moving gesture. Being handed over the trophy after victory in the IND vs NZ series, Yadav handed over the title to teammates Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh during the celebrations. The two left-handers played a crucial role in the series, and were at the centre of celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
article-image

India captain Suryakumar Yadav showcased his exceptional leadership skills even after the IND vs NZ series was over. At the post match presentation, the Indian skipper was presented with the trophy by BCCI president Mithun Manhas. Joining the team for celebrations, Yadav called over Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh, handing them the award.

Surya won the player of the series and as captain led the team from the front. But he also recognised the efforts of his other teammates handing Ishan and Rinku the opportunity to hoist the trophy aloft. Both left-handers played crucial roles in the series win, just a week ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

More to follow...

