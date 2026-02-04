India U-19 Shattered These Records To Reach Their Sixth Consecutive U-19 World Cup Final | X | BCCI

Harare, February 4: India Under-19 defeated Afghanistan Under-19 by 7 wickets on Wednesday to enter the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. The semi-final was played at the Harare Sports Club. India chased down a massive target of 311 runs and reached the final for the sixth consecutive time. This will be India's 10th U-19 World Cup final overall which is the most by any team.

Historic Run Chase For India

India U-19's chase of 311 runs is now the highest successful run chase in Under-19 World Cup history. The earlier record was 305 runs which was set by New Zealand against Ireland in 2006. India broke this record in a high-pressure semi-final match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Six-Hitting Record

India U-19 opener batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also created a personal milestone. He hit 15 sixes in this U-19 World Cup which is the most sixes by an Indian player in a single edition. He broke the earlier record held by Sanju Samson by hitting 4 sixes in today's match and setting the tone for the historic run chase.

Most Successful Team

India is the most successful team in the history of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup. India has won the tournament 5 times, which is the highest by any team.

As of today, India have reached the U-19 World Cup final for the 10th time. This is also their 6th final in a row, after they defeated Afghanistan in the semi-final of the 2026 Under-19 World Cup.

One Step Away From The Trophy

With this famous win, India Under-19 once again showed their dominance in world cricket. They are now one match away from lifting another U-19 World Cup title.

India will face England in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final.

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe