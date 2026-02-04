 Saim Ayub Retains No 1 All-Rounder Spot As Pakistan Players Climb ICC T20I Rankings Ahead Of World Cup 2026
As per the latest rankings, Pakistani opener and spin bowler Saim Ayub has retained his No.1 spot in the T20I all-rounders rankings.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Saim Ayub | (Image Credits: X)

Islamabad, February 4: Pakistani cricketers have made strong gains in the latest ICC Men's T20 International rankings. The development has provided the team a timely boost just days ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistani players have climbed the spot in the rankings based on their recent performances in the 3-0 T20I series win against Australia.

Saim Ayub No.1 T20 All-Rounder

As per the latest rankings, Pakistani opener and spin bowler Saim Ayub has retained his No.1 spot in the T20I all-rounders rankings. Ayub played a key role in the series against Australia by scoring 119 runs and few wickets in the tournament. His performance helped Pakistan to seal the series against Australia at home.

Abrar Ahmed Eyes Top Spot

Pakistani bowlers also made notable progress as their spinner Abrar Ahmed climbed two spots to reach the second place in the T20I bowlers rankings. He took six wickets against Australia and now sits just 28 points behind India's Varun Chakravarthy who holds the first position in the rankings.

Mohammad Nawaz In Top 10

Another Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz jumped eight spots to move up to seventh position among the T20I bowlers after he claimed a five-wicket haul in the final T20I against Australia in the series. Nawaz also moved one place up in the all-rounders rankings which shows that he is valuable for the team with both bat and ball.

Batting Rankings

In the batting rankings, Saim Ayub also made progress after he climbed eight places to reach joint 27th rank. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha moved up 12 positions to 29th rank which underlines his improved form at the top of the order.

Second World Cup Title

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 set to begin shortly, Pakistan will hope these individual rises turn into strong team performances. The former champions will be aiming to build momentum as they chase their second T20 World Cup title. Pakistan have won their only T20 World Cup in 2009.

