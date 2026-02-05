Anaya Bangar, Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's Trans Daughter, To Undergo Gender-Affirming Surgery; Shares Details In Instagram VIDEO

Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's Trans Daughter To Undergo Gender-Affirming Surgery | Instagram

Mumbai, February 4: Former Indian Cricket Team player and batting coach Sanjay Bangar's transgender daughter Anaya Bangar shared a deeply personal message on her social media account, saying that she will undergo gender-affirming surgery on March 14 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In her post on Instagram, Anaya explained that this decision came after may years of careful thought, medical checks and legal procedures. She also said that she will document the procedure and recovery to spread awareness about the surgery and so that people can better understand the process.

Anaya said that she now has full emotional and financial support from her family, including her father, which means a lot to her. Anaya also said that this journey is not about providing anything to others but about feeling comfortable and at peace in her own body.

Years of Medical and Psychological Preparation

Anaya said that she has gone through psychological evaluations, therapy and hormone replacement therapy and medical assessments over the past several years. She also shared that she has already had two gender-affirming procedures before this surgery.

Anaya clearly said that transitioning is not a sudden or rushed decision but on that is structured, documented and guided by medical professionals at every step.

Details of the Surgery

Anaya Bangar revealed that the procedure will be a skin graft vaginoplasty which is a type of gender-affirming surgery. In simple terms, this surgery helps align a person's physical body with their gender identity. She said that the recovery period can take up to one year and it requires medical care, rest and patience. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Chettawut who is a well-known specialist in Bangkok.

Support From Family Gives Strength

One of the most important and emotional part of Anaya's message was about her family. She said that now she has both emotional and financial support from her father and other members of the family. She wrote that this support means more to her than she can express in words.