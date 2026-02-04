ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bat First Against South Africa In Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav | X

Navi Mumbai, February 4: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first in their first warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have opened the match for Team India which might seem to be a bad news for Sanju Samson after he had a disappointing series against New Zealand just ahead of the World Cup.

However, Sanju Samson is the part of the squad in the practice game, but making it to the playing eleven will be difficult for the Kerala batter and wicket-keeper. Ishan Kishan also replaced Sanju Samson for wicket-keeping duties in the final game against New Zealand in his hometown Thiruvananthapuram.

India Squad:

India's squad for the match features Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa Squad:

South Africa's squad includes Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi.