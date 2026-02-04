Indian Batters Smash Anrich Nortje 49 Runs In His First 2 Overs In ICC T20 WC26 Warm-Up Match - VIDEO

Indian Batters Smash Anrich Nortje 49 Runs In His First 2 Overs In ICC T20 WC26 Warm-Up Match | X

Navi Mumbai, February 4: South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been smashed for 49 runs in his first two overs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up game against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ishan Kishan smashed Nortje for 29 runs in his first over to reach his fifty in just 20 balls after which Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma smashed Nortje for 20 runs in his second over in the match.

Anrich Nortje has not been able to take a single wicket in the warm-up game so far, which might be an alarming situation for South Africa as their strike bowler is leaking runs at an Economy Rate of 24.50 without taking a single wicket.

Ishan Kishan seems to be in a form of his lifetime as he smashed his fifty off just 20 balls and got retired out immediately after completing his half-century. Abhishek Sharma seemed to be struggling to time the ball properly also got retired out at a score of 24 runs from 18 balls.

India are cruising while batting first, they managed to score 146/2 in the eleventh over of the game with Tilak Varma also nearing his quick fifty. Tilak Varma is making a comeback in the Indian squad after a surgery which was done after he sustained an injury. Fans are expecting a good run from the Mumbai Indians batter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.