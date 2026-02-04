Rohit Sharma Teams Up With His 'Lookalike' Amit Maru For Hilarious Segment Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Image: Amit Maru/rushiii_12/Instagram/X

In a light-hearted break from cricketing action, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently teamed up with social media sensation Amit Maru for a hilarious segment promoting the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The clip, shared widely across social media platforms, has quickly gone viral, leaving fans amused and entertained.

Amit Maru, known for his uncanny resemblance to Rohit Sharma, has gained fame as a content creator and internet personality, frequently posting skits and videos that play on his lookalike status. In the recent segment, Maru and Rohit engage in witty banter, playful challenges, and light-hearted mimicry, creating a humorous interaction that showcases the cricketer’s fun side.

Fans on social media flooded the segment with comments, praising Rohit for his good-natured humor and Maru for his spot-on imitation, calling it one of the most entertaining World Cup promotional snippets in recent times. The clip also offers a glimpse of the lighter moments off the field, proving that even top-tier athletes enjoy a bit of fun alongside intense preparation.

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 promises plenty of excitement on the pitch, but segments like this add a touch of humor and relatability, bridging the gap between cricketing icons and their fans.

'Age Is Not A Criteria': MS Dhoni Makes Massive Statement On Veterans Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For 2027 World Cup; Video

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has emphatically said that age should not be a selection criterion for the Indian team’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad, including veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking at an event, Dhoni stressed that fitness and performance are what matter most, not how old a player is. He noted that experience, gained through years of playing under pressure, is invaluable, especially in big tournaments like the World Cup.

“Why not? Listen, the thing is why should somebody not play the next World Cup? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance and fitness, these are the criteria. I always feel nobody should be told anything, but things should be clear that everyone will be treated the same way. When I made my debut, I was 24. Nobody came and told me anything. So now, if I’m playing for India for one year, two years, ten years, or twenty years, nobody needs to come and tell me about my age,” Dhoni said.

His comments come amid widespread debate around whether the 38‑year‑old Kohli and 40‑year‑old Sharma should be part of India’s plans for the next ODI World Cup, underlining that form and commitment should guide selection decisions.