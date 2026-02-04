Who Is Faisal Shinozada? Afghanistan's Rising Star Smashes Phenomenal Century Against India During ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final

Image: ACBofficials/JioHotstar/X

Faisal Shinozada is a young Afghan batsman who has quickly become one of the most exciting prospects in youth cricket. Born on February 29, 2008, in Kabul, the 17-year-old right-handed batter represents the Afghanistan Under-19 team and has turned heads with his prolific scoring in international youth cricket.

Shinozada’s breakthrough came in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, where he has been among the tournament’s standout performers. Known for his aggressive yet composed batting, he has already amassed hundreds of runs, including multiple centuries in youth international matches in the months leading up to the semifinals.

In the dramatic semifinal against India at the Harare Sports Club, Shinozada played a pivotal role for Afghanistan. In a high-pressure match, he delivered a brilliant century, anchoring his side and putting significant pressure on a strong Indian bowling attack en route to a commanding team total. His knock was widely praised as one of the key moments of the tournament.

Shinozada’s performances have shown remarkable maturity for his age and established him as one of Afghanistan’s brightest young batting talents. With his consistency and ability to score big, he’s increasingly viewed as a future star for Afghanistan cricket, one capable of progressing to the senior national side in years to come.