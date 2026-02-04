 Massive Blow To India U-19 As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs Immediately After Scoring His Half-Century In ICC U-19 WC26 Semi-Final Against Afghanistan
Chasing a massive target of 311 runs, India were sailing as Vaibhav was in full swing with his bat as he scored his blistering half-century off just 24 balls.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs Immediately After Scoring His Half-Century | X

Harare, February 4: In a massive blow to the India Under-19 cricket team, its explosive opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out immediately after scoring his half-century against Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Harare Cricket Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday. Chasing a massive target of 311 runs, India were sailing as Vaibhav was in full swing with his bat as he scored his blistering half-century off just 24 balls.

However, he was dismissed on a short ball from Afghanistan bowler Nooristani Omarzai. Sooryavanshi scored 68 off just 33 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes. He smashed Afghanistan bowler Abdul Aziz for an 18-runs over to reach his fifty.

Highest-Ever Run Chase

India are attempting to chase the highest-ever total conceded by them in the Under-19 World Cup history after Afghanistan score 310/4, marking the first 300-plus score against Indian in the tournament.

The scale of the task is underlined by the fact that the highest successful chase in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match remains 245, while the highest chase in any U-19 World Cup game is 305.

