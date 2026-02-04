Antoine Semenyo |

Manchester City are pushing for Premier League glory after a mid-season stutter, strengthened by the arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Gu騩. Speaking on JioHotstar, the new signings discussed the club’s target player profile, their personal journeys, and how City’s elite setup will elevate their game.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Antoine Semenyo spoke on the profile of players the club is targeting:

“City is looking for players who are powerful, quick, strong and clinical, and I believe this is the level I’m working towards. I still don’t think I’ve reached my peak and there’s a lot of learning ahead. Joining City is the best step for my development, with the best coaches and top players around me, I’m confident it will help take my game to the next level.”

On the resilience behind his journey to Manchester City:

“I’ve had to develop a really strong character, both emotionally and mentally. My family, friends and fianc饠have always kept me lifted and pushed me forward. I’ve had to drive myself through difficult moments and tough periods, and all of that has shaped who I am today; strong, fearless and ready to take on the world.”

Speaking on JioHotstar, Marc Gu騩 outlined the strengths he brings to Manchester City:

“To be honest, I don’t have any single standout attribute, but I’d say I’m well-rounded and balanced across the board. What I can bring is calmness, a level head, and the qualities of a strong teammate.”

On his rapid improvement over the recent seasons:

“I’m grateful to have good people around me who constantly push me. As they say, you’re a product of your environment, and I’m the result of having those individuals who support and challenge me every day. I’m thankful they’re in my life, helping me get better.”

On the club’s prestige and how it aligns with his drive for self-improvement:

“It’s an incredible honour to play for a club of this stature. I’ve always been obsessed with getting better and constantly improving, and this feels like the perfect environment to do that. I’ve heard so much about the setup, the fans, the world-class players and the manager; it’s the right place for me to grow, while bringing my qualities to help everyone here succeed.”

On honing his leadership skills at Manchester City:

“I’m not entirely sure where it comes from, to be honest; it’s something others have noticed more than I have. I just try to be myself, and since getting those captaincy opportunities, I’ve worked hard to improve and refine those skills. Hopefully, here I can keep developing by learning from the other leaders in this squad.”

