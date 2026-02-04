History On The Line: Young India Team Must Shatter These Records To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final

Young India Team Must Shatter These Records To Reach ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final | X

Harare, February 4: India Under-19 will need to rewrite history if they are to reach the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final against England, after a massive target set by Afghanistan in the semi-final at Harare on Wednesday. Afghanistan's 310/4 total marked the first-ever 300-plus score against India in the Under-19 World Cup history. The massive target underlines the scale of the task ahead for the India team.

The previous highest total which India conceded in the tournament was 294/8 by West India in Sharjah during the 2014 edition. Afghanistan's effort has now gone past that mark, putting India under pressure in a knockout match where big chases have been very rare.

The tournament history also shows that the target is high and the challenge is steep as the highest successful run chase in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match, including quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, is 245. This target was achieved by India Under-19 cricket team against South Africa in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 semi-final in Benoni. Chasing a target of over 300 in a knockout game is a milestone which has never been achieved so far.

Across all Under-19 World Cup matches, the highest successful run chase remains 305 runs which was completed by New Zealand Under-19 cricket team against Ireland at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium in 2006. However, that came in a league-stage fixture which is not a high-pressure knockout encounter.

It would require to break multiple records at once for India to reach the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final. The will need to register their highest run chase in the tournament ever and produce the biggest run chase ever recorded in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match.