 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fifty Off Just 24 Balls, Gives India U-19 Perfect Start To Record Chase Against Afghanistan In ICC U-19 WC26 Semi-Final
Chasing a massive target of 311 runs to reach the final, India came out with clear intent which was driven by Sooryavanshi's fearless strokeplay at the top.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | X

Harare, February 4: India Under-19 got the ideal start to their record chase in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 semi-final against Afghanistan Under-19 at the Harare Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday. Young Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his blistering half-century off just 24 balls while setting the tone for what promises to be a historic run chase in the Under-19 World Cup history. Chasing a massive target of 311 runs to reach the final, India came out with clear intent which was driven by Sooryavanshi's fearless strokeplay at the top.

The left-hander took on the Afghan bowlers from the outset, racing to his fifty in quick time and ensuring India kept ahead of the required run rate in the early overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed Afghanistan bowler Abdul Aziz for 18 runs in a single over to reach his half-century. His aggressive start helped India to surge past 60 runs without loss inside the powerplay. This has provided momentum in a chase that demands sustained attacking game of cricket.

