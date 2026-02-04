 Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final

Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final

Leading Afghanistan, the 18-year-old captain played a calm and matured innings under pressure while guiding his team to a strong total of 310/4 in their 50 overs.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Uzairullah Niazai | X

Harare, February 4: Afghanistan Under-19 batter Uzairullah Niazai announced himself on the global stage with a composed century against India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday. The 18-year-old played a calm and mature innings under pressure while guiding Afghanistan to a strong total of 310/4 in their 50 overs after opting to bat.

Niazai took 85 balls to reach his hundred while showing excellent temperament and shot selection against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. His innings was a fine mix of well-timed boundaries and smart rotation of strike which helped Afghanistan to cross the 300-run mark in the high-stakes semi-final encounter.

Known for his batting consistency, Niazai has been one of Afghanistan's key performers in the tournament. His ability to stay composed in crucial matches has drawn attention as one of the standout players of the U-19 World Cup. A right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, he has previously represented the Laghman Province Cricket Team before making his debut for the Afghanistan Under-19 side.

Niazai reached his century after taking a risky double, where he appeared short of the crease but an error by the Indian wicket-keeper prevented the stumps from being broken in time which allowed him to complete his hundred.

FPJ Shorts
Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available In India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
As AC Locals Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line Between Panvel–CSMT, Commuters Flag High Fares & Frequent Delays
As AC Locals Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line Between Panvel–CSMT, Commuters Flag High Fares & Frequent Delays
Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Notification For 902 Posts Out; Check Selection Process Here
Telangana High Court Subordinate and Driver Recruitment 2026: Notification For 902 Posts Out; Check Selection Process Here
Drones, AI Replays, Transparent Torch: The Tech That Is Reshaping 2026 Winter Olympics
Drones, AI Replays, Transparent Torch: The Tech That Is Reshaping 2026 Winter Olympics
Read Also
Who Is Faisal Shinozada? Afghanistan's Rising Star Smashes Phenomenal Century Against India During...
article-image

The century underlined the talent Niazai possesses and performances like this suggest that Uzairullah Niazai is emerging as a promising prospect for the future of Afghan cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC...
Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC...
Drones, AI Replays, Transparent Torch: The Tech That Is Reshaping 2026 Winter Olympics
Drones, AI Replays, Transparent Torch: The Tech That Is Reshaping 2026 Winter Olympics
Who Is Faisal Shinozada? Afghanistan's Rising Star Smashes Phenomenal Century Against India During...
Who Is Faisal Shinozada? Afghanistan's Rising Star Smashes Phenomenal Century Against India During...
Darja Semenistaja Returns To Defend Title As Top Seed At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open
Darja Semenistaja Returns To Defend Title As Top Seed At 2026 L&T Mumbai Open
Assam: 11-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Viraj Sarawgi Stuns Europe, Gains Record 290 FIDE Elo Points
Assam: 11-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Viraj Sarawgi Stuns Europe, Gains Record 290 FIDE Elo Points