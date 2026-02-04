Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final

Uzairullah Niazai | X

Harare, February 4: Afghanistan Under-19 batter Uzairullah Niazai announced himself on the global stage with a composed century against India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday. The 18-year-old played a calm and mature innings under pressure while guiding Afghanistan to a strong total of 310/4 in their 50 overs after opting to bat.

Niazai took 85 balls to reach his hundred while showing excellent temperament and shot selection against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. His innings was a fine mix of well-timed boundaries and smart rotation of strike which helped Afghanistan to cross the 300-run mark in the high-stakes semi-final encounter.

Known for his batting consistency, Niazai has been one of Afghanistan's key performers in the tournament. His ability to stay composed in crucial matches has drawn attention as one of the standout players of the U-19 World Cup. A right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, he has previously represented the Laghman Province Cricket Team before making his debut for the Afghanistan Under-19 side.

Niazai reached his century after taking a risky double, where he appeared short of the crease but an error by the Indian wicket-keeper prevented the stumps from being broken in time which allowed him to complete his hundred.

The century underlined the talent Niazai possesses and performances like this suggest that Uzairullah Niazai is emerging as a promising prospect for the future of Afghan cricket.