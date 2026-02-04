ICC Asks Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja To Resolve India-Pakistan Boycott Standoff Ahead Of T20 World Cup: Reports

Image: ICC/X

As tensions escalate in the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly appointed its deputy chairman, Imran Khwaja, to enter back-channel talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to convince it to honour its February 15 match against India in Colombo.

According to RevSportz reports ,Khwaja, who also represents the Singapore Cricket Association, is understood to be leading discreet negotiations amid a diplomatic and sporting standoff. Pakistan’s government earlier this week confirmed the national team will participate in the tournament but said it will boycott the scheduled group-stage fixture against India, a move that has shocked fans and administrators alike.

The ICC has yet to receive formal written confirmation of the boycott from the PCB, intensifying uncertainty over the clash that historically draws global viewership and significant commercial revenue.

Officials close to the ICC said Khwaja’s role is to “play peacemaker” at a delicate juncture, attempting to chart a path that preserves the spirit of the World Cup and avoids a potentially damaging forfeiture. Pakistan’s stance is reportedly rooted in political sensitivities and a broader dispute over the handling of other member boards’ requests, including Bangladesh’s earlier bid to shift its matches from India.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Dodges Question On Pakistan Skipping IND vs PAK Clash At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

As the cricket world buzzes around the dramatic developments ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about the unfolding controversy surrounding Pakistan’s decision to boycott their scheduled match against India. The question came as Gambhir was departing from Delhi for Mumbai, where the Indian team is set to play a warm-up fixture against South Africa, but the former India star chose not to engage with the topic.

Gambhir, surrounded by media at the airport, thanked reporters for their support ahead of the tournament but ignored all attempts to get his reaction to Pakistan’s stance on refusing to play India in the World Cup match slated for February 15 in Colombo. Instead of commenting on the sensitive issue, he continued walking without offering a response.

The situation stems from a decision by the Government of Pakistan, which while permitting its national cricket team to participate in the T20 World Cup, has not granted approval for the side to take the field against India. This has left the future of what would normally be one of the marquee fixtures of the event in serious doubt.

The broader backdrop includes a history of political tensions spilling into cricketing relations. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for many years, and their encounters in ICC events, though limited, have always attracted huge attention and intense rivalry on the field.

Gambhir’s silence reflects the sensitivity of the issue. As India’s coach, he has chosen to keep the focus firmly on cricket and preparation for the tournament, rather than engage in discussions that could inflame tensions or distract from the team’s campaign. The broader cricketing world is watching closely, with former players and officials weighing in on the implications of a boycott on one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.