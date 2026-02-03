 'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
Abhishek Sharma was seen seeking divine blessings ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In a viral video, Abhishek and his family can be seen hosting a 'Jagrata' with Abhishek joyfully chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. The left-hander is a key part of India's T20 World Cup squad, with India set to kick off their campaign against USA on February 7.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma has sought blessing ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander is the World No.1 batter in the ICC Rankings and is a key part of India's aggressive batting template.

Ahead of the IND vs USA tournament opener, Sharma hosted a divine 'jagrata' at his home. In a video going viral on social media, Abhishek and his family were seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di', praying as the left-hander is set to feature in his first T20 World Cup campaign.

Sharma heads to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in fine form. In the recently concluded IND vs NZ series, the left-hander was one of the star performers at the top of the order. Abhishek scored 182 runs in 5 games, the third most in the series behind Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. That is despite the Sunrisers Hyderabad star scoring a duck in two of the 5 games.

More to follow....

