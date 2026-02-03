No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff

Image: X

Despite rising tensions in men’s cricket over Pakistan’s controversial decision to boycott its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group‑stage match against India, there has been no boycott call for the women’s game.

The Pakistan Women’s A team is scheduled to face the India Women’s A side in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok, and officials have made it clear that this fixture will go ahead as planned. There are no directives or instructions from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the government calling for a withdrawal or protest from the women’s teams, even though the men’s side is embroiled in a standoff with cricket authorities.

The controversy in the men’s game erupted after the Pakistan government posted a statement on social media announcing that the national team had approval to participate in the World Cup but would not take the field against India in their scheduled February 15 match in Colombo. That move has sparked procedural uncertainty within the International Cricket Council (ICC) and drawn criticism from several cricketing quarters.

By contrast, the women’s fixture at the Rising Stars Asia Cup has so far remained unaffected, suggesting that sporting contests involving female players are not being influenced by the political tensions currently overshadowing men’s international cricket.

As the dispute continues to unfold, with potential implications for global cricket governance and tournament revenue, fans will be watching closely to see whether women’s cricket remains insulated from such boycotts or becomes part of a broader sporting standoff.

Pakistan Squad Arrives In Sri Lanka As ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Row Intensifies

The Pakistan national cricket team has landed in Colombo as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, even as turmoil surrounds their planned boycott of the high-profile Group A clash against India. Videos and images circulated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) show the team in their World Cup kit arriving in Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament’s start on February 7.

Team captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed before departure that the entire squad is aligned with government and cricket board directives related to the India match, reflecting unity among the players on the issue.

The boycott stems from a government decision that grants Pakistan permission to compete in the tournament but prohibits the side from taking the field against India on February 15 in Colombo, a fixture that is traditionally one of cricket’s most watched. The PCB has not formally filed its position with the International Cricket Council (ICC), leaving the global body in procedural limbo as it contemplates possible consequences.

Political tensions have heavily influenced the move. While Pakistan will play its other group matches in Sri Lanka against teams like the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia, the decision to skip the India match has triggered broad debate both within Pakistan and among the international cricket community about the intersection of diplomacy and sport.

As the tournament approaches, Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup is assured, but the unresolved status of the boycott and its ramifications for cricket diplomacy and future bilateral play continue to loom large.