 ICC, PCB Open 'Back-Channel Talks' After Pakistan Threatens To Boycott India Match In T20 World Cup: Report
Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup group match against India has reportedly prompted "back-channel talks" between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board amid concerns over potential financial fallout.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Image: Asia Cup/X

On Sunday, Pakistan government announced that its national cricket team would not play the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India at Colombo’s R.Premadasa Stadium on February 15. The decision could reportedly cost world cricket more than 250 million dollars.

As per The Dawn report, a few other cricket boards have also extended support to the ICC in its attempt to reach an understanding with PCB.

It is currently unclear whether Pakistan will be sanctioned for the move, with the ICC urging the PCB to consider the significant and long-term implications if the boycott were to go ahead.

In response to Pakistan’s announcement, the ICC issued a strong statement on Sunday, urging the PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution and warning that selective participation undermines the principles of global competition.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," the ICC said.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," it added.

Pakistan is in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). All of Pakistan's matches are scheduled for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

