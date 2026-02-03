 Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz
Unsold In IPL Auction, Steve Smith Turns To Pakistan, Signs For New PSL Franchise Sialkot Stallionz

Former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith is the latest to sign for the Pakistan Super League. Unsold in the IPL 2026 Auction, the veteran Australian was signed by new franchise Sialkot Stallionz for the upcoming PSL 2026 season. Smith joins a host of ex-IPL superstars including Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Mustafizur Rahman to sign up for the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Steve Smith bat together for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League | Image Credits: X

Australian star Steve Smith has been unveiled as the first direct signing by PSL newbies Sialkot Stallionz on Tuesday. Smith, who was in incredible form in the BBL, will feature in the PSL for the first time this season. The former Asutralian captain joins a franchise coached by Tim Paine.

"𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐒𝐋 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲: A game changer, powerhouse player, we welcome 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 on board as a Stallion!" the franchise wrote on social media.

Smith is the latest of the ex IPL exports to play in the Pakistan Super League. The 35-year-old has played over a 100 IPL games, featuring for 4 franchises including Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals.

The ex-Rajasthan Royals skipper joins the likes of Faf du Plessis, Mustafizur Rahman and Moeen Ali to confirm participation in the tournament. Smith, unlike the other, is direct signing while the others will undergo for the PSL 2026 Auction.

article-image

Smith led Australia in 4 Tests during their Ashes victory over England. He later joined the Sydney Sixers, opening the batting with Babar Azam. Despite joining the team late, the 35-year-old was the leading run-getter for his side as they reached the final.

Despite his form, Smith was ignored for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. He played the 2024 edition in the Caribbean and the USA, but lost his place with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh as the preferred opening pair.

