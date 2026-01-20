'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected', Reveals Sixers Captain

Babar Azam and Steve Smith bat together for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League | Image Credits: X

Babar Azam and Steve Smith have made up following their controversy earlier in the Big Bash League. Smith had denied Babar strike for the powerplay in the Sydney Sixers' clash against Sydney Thunder. The Pakistan ace had responded by angrily smashing his bat on the boundary rope.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques confirmed that it took a day or two for the tussle to settle down. The all-rounder put down the row to a 'misunderstanding' of cultures.

"It took a couple of days for that to settle down. I think it’s just a bit of a misunderstanding of culture, of each other to be honest. They’ve kissed and made up. Two of the greats back friendly again," Henriques said on broadcast.

Azam reportedly was unhappy and cut a forlorn figure in the Sixers camp. Smith had denied him a single to keep strike for the Power Surge, managing to hit 32 runs in the over. Babar was dismissed on the very next ball and his reaction went viral on social media.

Henriques revealed that him and coach Greg Shipperd were concerned and checked in with Azam.

“Always trying to understand. What we could visibly see he was quite upset with what happened on the field so we needed to try and understand why he felt that way. Once we got to the bottom of it, it was OK,” Henriques added.

Babar meanwhile has had a horror experience with the bat in what is his maiden Big bash League season. The Pakistan star has scored 202 runs in 101 innings in the tournament, striking at just 104. On Tuesday, in the Eliminator, Azam was dismissed for a second-ball duck continuing his embarrassing run.