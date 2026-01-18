'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy With Babar Azam - VIDEO Goes Viral

Steve Smith and Babar Azam | X

Mumbai, January 18: Australian batter Steve Smith has opened up about his recent on-field controversy with Pakistani star batter Babar Azam during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2026. However, Steve Smith tried to dodge the question and did not give a straight answer, he only praised Babar Azam's innings and went on to speak about the match and what they are looking forward to in the match.

Steve Smith was asked, "Have You and Babar made up?" Before replying to it he laughed over the question and then said, "He batted really nice the other night, we had a really good partnership. We put on a few, we were chatting about the golf as you can see on screen. He is looking forward to tonight looks like a nice wicket. Hope to get to a good start again."

The commentator also asked, "Did you invite him for a round in New York?" To which he replied, "I haven't yet, Yeah but if he is over there anytime."

Babar Azam's poor form continues in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he got out for only 1 run from 7 balls while chasing 172.

Background of the Issue

The incident occurred on Friday during the chase against Sydney Thunder. On the final ball of the 11th over, Babar tried to take a single and expected a strike change. Smith refused and decided to keep strike for the next over. He then smashed 32 runs in the next over.

Babar did not look happy with the decision. When he finally got strike, he was bowled first ball and walked off disappointed. He reacted angrily after getting out and also smashed his bat on the boundary line. The video of Babar getting furious went viral on social media and the fans started speculating of rivalry being brewing between the star cricketers.

In the next game on Sunday, the two were seen together again. During the fifth over, Smith tried to take a tough catch at backward point but dropped it. Smith looked upset, but Babar immediately ran up and tapped him on the back to praise the effort.

The moment went viral and fans called it a sign of peace.

Rivalry but Also Respect

Even after the small disagreement, both players continue to show respect on the field. They shared a big century stand in the previous match and are key players for their teams.

The light rivalry has now become a side-story that fans are enjoying. With more games still to come, they are watching not just for the runs, but also to see what happens next between Smith and Babar.