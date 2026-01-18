IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge As Captain

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell suffered a calf injury with Daryl Mitchell standing in as captain. |

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell went off the field during the IND vs NZ Final ODI in Indore on Sunday. Bracewell had chipped in with a fine cameo of 28 late in the first innings and was on the field in the early stages as India's chase unravelled. However, he was soon taken off with Daryl Mitchell taking over as stand-in skipper.

On commentary, Simon Doull revealed that Bracewell had suffered an injury to his left calf. He confirmed that it was unlikely that the NZ skipper returned to the field, with Mitchell taking over the reigns.

Mitchell is the senior player in the side and the nemesis for India. The middle order batter scored yet another century to rescue New Zealand from a wobbly start to a rather match winning total. It was his second century of the series, continuing his stellar record against the Men in Blue.