IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Virat Kohli once again proved why he is amongst the greatest to ever play the sport in a fine knock under pressure on Sunday. With India's batting order collapsing in a difficult chase, Kohli held his end and stroked a fine half-century to keep the Men in Blue in the contest.

Chasing a mammoth 338, the 37-year-old scored a half-century, single-handedly keeping India alive in the run chase. Kohli's record in run chases for India is second to none, and he has once again held his hand up when others have fallen short.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He walked into bat with India have lost Rohit Sharma for just 11. Kohli looked settled from the get go, playing a few expansive drives to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, India kept losing wickets to slip to a precarious 71/4, still needing a massive 268 more to win.

Virat is ranked World No.1 in the ICC ODI Rankings. Any hopes India have have of winning the series will hinge on the 37-year-old. Kohli has time and again led India to wins in such situations but it will be a tough ask against the resurgent Kiwi side. It was his 17th ODI fifty against the Black Caps, the second most in the history of the sport. Only Ricky Ponting with 18 is ahead of the former Indian captain.

Despite the scale of the task, the 37-year-old has taken the game deep, batting alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy. He reached his half-century off 51 balls. It was his 7th half-century in 8 List A innings. Kohli had missed out on a century earlier in the series but will hope to add one to his name on Sunday.