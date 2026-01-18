 IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider

IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider

Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form in ODI cricket with yet another innings of substance in the IND vs NZ clash in Indore. Chasing a mammoth 338, the 37-year-old scored a half-century, single-handedly keeping India alive in the run chase. Kohli's record in run chases for India is second to none, and he has once again held his hand up when others have fallen short.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Virat Kohli once again proved why he is amongst the greatest to ever play the sport in a fine knock under pressure on Sunday. With India's batting order collapsing in a difficult chase, Kohli held his end and stroked a fine half-century to keep the Men in Blue in the contest.

Chasing a mammoth 338, the 37-year-old scored a half-century, single-handedly keeping India alive in the run chase. Kohli's record in run chases for India is second to none, and he has once again held his hand up when others have fallen short.

He walked into bat with India have lost Rohit Sharma for just 11. Kohli looked settled from the get go, playing a few expansive drives to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, India kept losing wickets to slip to a precarious 71/4, still needing a massive 268 more to win.

Virat is ranked World No.1 in the ICC ODI Rankings. Any hopes India have have of winning the series will hinge on the 37-year-old. Kohli has time and again led India to wins in such situations but it will be a tough ask against the resurgent Kiwi side. It was his 17th ODI fifty against the Black Caps, the second most in the history of the sport. Only Ricky Ponting with 18 is ahead of the former Indian captain.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh
Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Book Sky High Realtors Owners For Cheating Businessman Of ₹90 Lakh
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
'Obsessed With Dressing Up/Act As Bride': Maryam Nawaz's Look At Son's Wedding Sparks Debate On Pakistani Social Media Platforms
'Obsessed With Dressing Up/Act As Bride': Maryam Nawaz's Look At Son's Wedding Sparks Debate On Pakistani Social Media Platforms
Read Also
MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Casually Riding Bike? Viral Video Of Lookalikes Stuns Internet; Netizens Say...
article-image

Despite the scale of the task, the 37-year-old has taken the game deep, batting alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy. He reached his half-century off 51 balls. It was his 7th half-century in 8 List A innings. Kohli had missed out on a century earlier in the series but will hope to add one to his name on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge...
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge...
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy...
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy...
Aman Mokhade Becomes Third Batter To Score 800-Plus Runs In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy
Aman Mokhade Becomes Third Batter To Score 800-Plus Runs In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title