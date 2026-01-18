IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Virat Kohli Slams His 54th Century In Indore Series Decider

Virat Kohli etched his name into the record books once again with a fine performance in the IND vs NZ series decider. The 37-year-old held one end of the Indian innings during the chase at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kohli reached his century off 91 balls, his 54th in the format.

It was Kohli's 85th century in international cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar has more hundreds than the former India captain. It was also his 7th against New Zealand, and the 4th in his last 8 List-A games.

On a day when India's top order struggled, Kohli showed why he is regarded as one of the greatest players in the format. India were reduced to 71/4 in their chase of 339, before Kohli rebuilt the innings with a fine partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy also scored his maiden ODI fifty in the company of Virat stitching a 88-run partnership.

Virat is ranked World No.1 in the ICC ODI Rankings. Any hopes India have have of winning the series will hinge on the 37-year-old. Kohli had missed out on a century earlier in the series but added one to his name on Sunday.

Kohli now has seven or more hundreds against five different opponents. The 37-year-old averages 58.56 and has scored more than 1800 runs against the Kiwis. Kohli's record in run chases for India is second to none, and he has once again held his hand up when others have fallen short.