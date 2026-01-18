MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Casually Riding Bike? Viral Video Of Lookalikes Stuns Internet; Netizens Say 'Bhai Ditto Same' - Watch

Instagram/Aviraaj.

The internet recently erupted in laughter and nostalgia after a video surfaced showing two men who look strikingly similar to Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli riding together on a bike. At first glance, many viewers genuinely believed they were witnessing Dhoni giving Kohli a lift, but it soon became clear that the viral stars were lookalikes, not the cricketers themselves.

A chance encounter that sparked laughter

The clip, originally shared by instagram user Aviraj, widely spread on social media platforms, captures a passerby stopping at a traffic signal and approaching the Virat Kohli lookalike. As curiosity builds, the man points toward the rider’s seat, revealing an MS Dhoni lookalike behind the handle. The moment of realisation leaves everyone amused, with laughter breaking out instantly.

What truly caught attention was the uncanny resemblance, especially the Dhoni lookalike, whose facial features and calm demeanor reminded fans of the former India captain.

Fans stop, cheer, and film the moment

As the duo cruised through the streets, people around them paused to stare, cheer, and pull out their phones to record the unusual sight. The video blends humor with nostalgia, reminding fans of an era when Dhoni and Kohli frequently shared memorable moments on the cricket field.

For many viewers, seeing the two together, even as lookalikes, felt like a throwback to India’s golden cricketing years.

Social media reacts with humour

The comments section quickly turned into a comedy fest, with users rating the resemblance and adding witty takes. One user wrote, “Virat Kohli 60%, MS 90%.”

Another joked, “Dono Sarojini Market se hain.”

Some fans got even more creative, commenting, “Kirat Vohli and MS Sony.”

While another quipped, “Thala for half reason.”

A final remark summed up the internet’s mood perfectly: “Virat and MS from Meesho.”

The viral moment comes shortly after the real MS Dhoni was spotted driving Virat Kohli back to the Team India hotel in Ranchi ahead of the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025, making this lookalike clip feel like an amusing continuation of that memory.