 Aman Mokhade Becomes Third Batter To Score 800-Plus Runs In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAman Mokhade Becomes Third Batter To Score 800-Plus Runs In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aman Mokhade Becomes Third Batter To Score 800-Plus Runs In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade became the third player in Vijay Hazare Trophy history to surpass 800 runs in a single season. In 10 innings, he scored 814 runs at an average of 90.44, including five centuries and a fifty. Mokhade’s consistent performances helped Vidarbha reach the finals against Saurashtra in Bengaluru.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Aman Mokhade Joins Elite 800-Run Club in Vijay Hazare Trophy | ANI

Bengaluru: Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade joined Prithvi Shaw of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan to become the third batter to smash 800-plus runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) edition.

Mokhade achieved this accomplishment during his side's VHT final against Saurashtra in Bengaluru, scoring 33 in 45 balls, with four boundaries at a strike rate of over 73.

Now in 10 matches, Mokhade has scored 814 runs in 10 innings at an average of 90.44, with a strike rate of over 109, including five centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 150* against Baroda. He is also tied with Jagadeesan's record of most centuries in a single edition of the tournament, with five each.

During the semifinals, he played a brilliant 122-ball 138-run knock to chase down 281 against Karnataka, the defending champions, and take his team to the finals once again.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle, Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle, Slams 78th Half-Century In Series Decider
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
Second Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri Held In Navi Mumbai Celebrates Unity And Punjabi Culture
'Obsessed With Dressing Up/Act As Bride': Maryam Nawaz's Look At Son's Wedding Sparks Debate On Pakistani Social Media Platforms
'Obsessed With Dressing Up/Act As Bride': Maryam Nawaz's Look At Son's Wedding Sparks Debate On Pakistani Social Media Platforms
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge As Captain
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge As Captain

Above him are: Shaw (827 runs in eight innings at an average of 165.40 and a strike rate of over 138, with four centuries and a fifty and best score of 227*) for Mumbai in the 2020/21 edition and Jagadeesan (830 runs in eight innings at an average of 138.33, with a strike rate of over 125 and best score of 277, which is also the highest score in List-A cricket history).

Read Also
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma's Poor Form Continues, India Opener Ends New Zealand Series Without...
article-image

Also Watch:

Coming to the match, Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field first. An 80-run stand took place between Aman and Atharva Taide for Vidarbha. A mega 133-run stand between Taide (128 in 118 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and Yash Rathod (54 in 61 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took Vidarbha beyond the 200-run mark.

Ankur Panwar (4/65) and Chetan Sakariya (2/45) contained the rest of the line-up well today, taking Vidarbha to 317/8 in 50 overs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle, Slams 78th Half-Century In...
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle, Slams 78th Half-Century In...
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge...
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge...
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy...
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy...
Aman Mokhade Becomes Third Batter To Score 800-Plus Runs In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy
Aman Mokhade Becomes Third Batter To Score 800-Plus Runs In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Orthopaedic Surgeon Kartik Karkera Wins Indian Elite Men’s Title